ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
ASC 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
AVN 99.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
DGKC 134.58 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-2.47%)
EPCL 48.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
FCCL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
FFBL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
HASCOL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.26%)
HUBC 85.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.16%)
MLCF 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
PAEL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIBTL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.34%)
POWER 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 91.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.98%)
PRL 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.19%)
PTC 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
UNITY 34.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -71.23 (-1.42%)
BR30 25,535 Decreased By ▼ -208.78 (-0.81%)
KSE100 46,143 Decreased By ▼ -625.4 (-1.34%)
KSE30 19,216 Decreased By ▼ -344.28 (-1.76%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2021
Markets

Rise in trading volumes boosts earnings outlook for Asian stock exchanges

  • 19 major stock exchanges in Asia had a cumulative turnover of $5.5 trillion in January, the highest in six months.
  • They have raised earnings estimates for exchange operators Bursa Malaysia Bhd and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd by 10.4% and 6.5% respectively.
Reuters Updated 18 Feb 2021

Shares of Asian stock exchanges have surged this year as trading volumes on regional bourses soared and stock prices hit record highs.

According to data from World Federation of Exchanges, 19 major stock exchanges in Asia had a cumulative turnover of $5.5 trillion in January, the highest in six months. In January 2020, the turnover was just $2.7 trillion.

Higher retail participation, particularly from people stuck at home due to pandemic lockdowns, and soaring equities on the back of optimism over COVID-19 vaccine rollouts were reasons behind the higher trading activity in the region, analysts said.

Analysts have lifted their forward 12-month earnings estimates of Asian stock exchanges by 5.7% in the past 30 days, compared with a 2.12% increase for the overall region, Refinitiv data showed.

They have raised earnings estimates for exchange operators Bursa Malaysia Bhd and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd by 10.4% and 6.5% respectively.

The turnover of shares on the two exchanges more than doubled last month.

At the same time, some brokerages such as KIWOOM Securities Co Ltd, Futu Holdings Ltd and NH Investment & Securities Co Ltd have also seen earnings' upgrades in excess of 8% in the past month.

Shares of Asian exchanges have gained 20.3% this year, with Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd leading the gainers at more than 30%.

Rise in trading volumes boosts earnings outlook for Asian stock exchanges

