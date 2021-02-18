ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
ATC extends judicial remand of two lawyers till March 1

  • The court also adjourned hearing on bail petitions of three lawyers due to lawyers' strike.
APP 18 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday extended the judicial remand of two lawyers and sent them to jail till March 1, in Islamabad High Court ambush case.

The court also adjourned hearing on bail petitions of three lawyers due to lawyers' strike.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the case.

The two lawyers including Naveed Malik and Nazia Abbasi were produced before the bench after completion of their remand period.

During the hearing, accused Nazia Abbasi pleaded that she had no connection with the violent protest of lawyers. The prosecution should present evidence to prove her involvement in the incident, she said, adding that she was being dragged in personal disputes.

Naveed Malik Advocate said that he was a practicing lawyers for 25 years and he had not been part of such incident. We are being treated as terrorists, he said.

The court on the occasion directed the jail administration to bring the lawyers separately from other prisoners.

The lawyers said that the concerned investigation officer was not cooperating with them to this the court summoned the IO and held a recession.

After this, the court extended the judicial remand of the two lawyers till March 1.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned hearing on bail petitions of Secretary District Bar Association Liaqat Manzor Kambo, Muhammad Umer and Khalid Mehmood till February 19, due to lawyers' strike.

