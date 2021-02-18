Pakistan
Govt striving for transparent Senate elections: PM
- Political matters and Senate elections were discussed in the meeting.
18 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said the government was fully striving to ensure that the senators were elected on the basis of competency, capability and merit through a transparent electoral process.
The prime minister said this during a meeting with Leader of the House in Senate Dr Shehzad Waseem, who called on him here.
Political matters and Senate elections were discussed in the meeting.
Despite COVID-19, Pakistan economy moving in the right direction, says PM
Govt striving for transparent Senate elections: PM
Ali Sadpara, other missing K2 climbers declared dead
Baqir expects more milestones as Roshan Digital Accounts achieve $500mn target
FM Qureshi, Egyptian counterpart discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation
PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled
UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity
Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden
Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash
Trump rages, Biden yawns
IMF seeks new circular debt plan
PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs
Read more stories
Comments