SHC seeks reports from LEAs about missing persons

KARCHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday sought reports from police and other law enforcement agencies pertaining to the recovery of missing persons.

A high court bench headed by Justice Naimtullah Phulapoto heard a set of petitions filed by families of missing persons. During the hearing, the mother of a missing citizen, Wajid, cried before the court and stated that her son has been missing for a long time. “We are stumbling from door to door for our beloved one; let me go where there is justice, the mother of missing citizen stated.

Justice Phulapoto remarked be patient, we are doing our best for the recovery of missing persons.

Progress of investigative reports on other missing persons was presented in court. The police told the court that missing Muhammad Zubair's travel history not found. Zubair did not leave the country, the police said in its report.

The court sought reports from police and other law enforcement agencies and remarked that all concerned agencies should take suo moto action to trace missing persons.The families of the missing citizens are worried, justice is needed, the court said.

The court sought a report from the parties on March 22 and adjourned the hearing.