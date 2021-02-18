Govt takes steps to protect rights of minorities: Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari has said the government has taken steps to protect the rights of minorities guaranteed in the constitution.

Addressing a conference here on Thursday, she said women and minorities are amongst the most vulnerable section of the society and thus require special safeguards to protect them.

She said Pakistan is amongst the countries which passed laws to protect the rights of minorities. She said we have prepared Christian Marriage and Divorced Bill by consulting relevant stakeholders.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Representative on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said every Prophet spread message of peace and interfaith harmony. He said there is no concept of forced marriages in Islam.