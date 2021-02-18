Pakistan
Pakistan gives immense importance to its relations with Arab League: FM
- Foreign Minister said Pakistan has strong political and trade relations with the Arab League countries.
18 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan gives immense importance to its relations with the member countries of Arab League.
Talking to the Arab League's Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit in Cairo, the Foreign Minister said Pakistan has strong political and trade relations with the Arab League countries.
He briefed the Secretary General of Arab League about grave human rights situation in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He also apprised the Secretary General about Pakistan's role as a facilitator in Afghan peace process.
Despite COVID-19, Pakistan economy moving in the right direction, says PM
Pakistan gives immense importance to its relations with Arab League: FM
Ali Sadpara, other missing K2 climbers declared dead
Baqir expects more milestones as Roshan Digital Accounts achieve $500mn target
FM Qureshi, Egyptian counterpart discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation
PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled
UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity
Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden
Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash
Trump rages, Biden yawns
IMF seeks new circular debt plan
PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs
Read more stories
Comments