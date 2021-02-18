Pakistan
Open balloting is only way for transparent senate elections: Shibli Faraz
- He said PTI is upholding the narrative of transparent elections while the opposition parties are stepping back from the same.
18 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Shibli Faraz has said that open balloting is the only way for transparent senate elections.
Talking to media outside Election Commission’s Peshawar office on Thursday, he said PTI is upholding the narrative of transparent elections while the opposition parties are stepping back from the same.
Despite COVID-19, Pakistan economy moving in the right direction, says PM
Open balloting is only way for transparent senate elections: Shibli Faraz
Ali Sadpara, other missing K2 climbers declared dead
Baqir expects more milestones as Roshan Digital Accounts achieve $500mn target
FM Qureshi, Egyptian counterpart discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation
PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled
UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity
Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden
Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash
Trump rages, Biden yawns
IMF seeks new circular debt plan
PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs
Read more stories
Comments