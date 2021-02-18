PM instructs to utilize modern technology for restoration of forests

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said protection and restoration of forests is part of government's priorities as trees and their plantation are pivotal to contain adverse impact of climate change.

He was chairing a meeting here on Thursday regarding protection and restoration of forests in Punjab. The Prime Minister instructed to utilize modern technology for the conservation and restoration of forests.

He advised to formulate a coordinated policy for restoration of jungles in the province.

Imran Khan directed to ensure coordinated measures to stop illegal hunting and cutting of trees in Punjab. The Prime Minister was briefed about steps taken for the revival of Chhanga Manga and other jungles. It was told that 25,000 acres of Chhanga Manga jungle were turned into barren land by cutting trees.

The meeting was informed that plantation on one thousand acres of land has been completed under Ten Billion Tree Tsunami, while forestation on another 2,5000 acres of land will be completed by 2023.