ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
ASC 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
AVN 99.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
DGKC 134.58 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-2.47%)
EPCL 48.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
FCCL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
FFBL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
HASCOL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.26%)
HUBC 85.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.16%)
MLCF 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
PAEL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIBTL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.34%)
POWER 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 91.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.98%)
PRL 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.19%)
PTC 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
UNITY 34.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -71.23 (-1.42%)
BR30 25,535 Decreased By ▼ -208.78 (-0.81%)
KSE100 46,143 Decreased By ▼ -625.4 (-1.34%)
KSE30 19,216 Decreased By ▼ -344.28 (-1.76%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Airbus books 1.1-billion-euro loss in 2020 in wake of Covid-19

  • Airbus said in a statement that it booked a net loss of 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in 2020.
AFP 18 Feb 2021

PARIS: European aircraft giant Airbus said Thursday it was able to limit its losses last year, even as the airline sector collapsed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Airbus said in a statement that it booked a net loss of 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in 2020.

That was a slight improvement over the previous year's bottom-line loss of 1.4 billion euros, when Airbus was hit with a huge fine of 3.6 billion euros in a corruption scandal.

The company's fierce US rival Boeing had a massive loss of $11.9 billion last year as the Covid-19 crisis played out, combined with getting its key 737 MAX aircraft back in the air.

"The 2020 results demonstrate the resilience of Airbus in the most challenging crisis to hit the aerospace industry," said chief executive Guillaume Faury.

Group revenues plunged to 49.9 billion euros from 70.5 billion euros a year earlier, "driven by the difficult market environment impacting the commercial aircraft business with 34 percent fewer deliveries year-on-year," Airbus said.

A total of 566 commercial aircraft were delivered, comprising 38 A220s, 446 A320s, 19 A330s, 59 A350s and four A380s, compared with 863 aircraft in 2019.

Airbus said it saw no immediate improvement for the industry's prospects for now.

"Many uncertainties remain for our industry in 2021 as the pandemic continues to impact lives, economies and societies," Faury said.

Coronavirus Airbus pandemic

Airbus books 1.1-billion-euro loss in 2020 in wake of Covid-19

Ali Sadpara, other missing K2 climbers declared dead

Baqir expects more milestones as Roshan Digital Accounts achieve $500mn target

FM Qureshi, Egyptian counterpart discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation

PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled

UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity

Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden

Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash

Trump rages, Biden yawns

IMF seeks new circular debt plan

PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters