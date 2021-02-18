ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
ASC 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
AVN 99.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
DGKC 134.58 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-2.47%)
EPCL 48.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
FCCL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
FFBL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
HASCOL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.26%)
HUBC 85.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.16%)
MLCF 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
PAEL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIBTL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.34%)
POWER 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 91.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.98%)
PRL 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.19%)
PTC 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
UNITY 34.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -71.23 (-1.42%)
BR30 25,535 Decreased By ▼ -208.78 (-0.81%)
KSE100 46,143 Decreased By ▼ -625.4 (-1.34%)
KSE30 19,216 Decreased By ▼ -344.28 (-1.76%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Atletico looking to get title bid back on track as Real circle

  • Diego Simeone's side drew 1-1 at Levante on Wednesday in a match that been postponed earlier in the season.
  • "I don't think (this result) means we're more nervous than you would usually be," Simeone said.
Reuters Updated 18 Feb 2021

MADRID: Atletico Madrid hope to get back to winning ways when they host Levante on Saturday after seeing their lead at the top of La Liga slip.

Atletico have six points more than second-placed Real Madrid and have played a game less than their city rivals. But unconvincing performances and two draws in their last three matches have left the door ajar for Real in the title race.

Diego Simeone's side drew 1-1 at Levante on Wednesday in a match that been postponed earlier in the season.

"I don't think (this result) means we're more nervous than you would usually be," Simeone said.

For the first time in his decade-long tenure, the club have conceded in six successive games and he will be looking to shore up the defence.

"We need to improve defensively and we'll try and do this game upon game," Simeone said. "It's difficult to explain why we've been shipping so many goals and other sides are punishing us at the start of games." Atletico are likely to be without Thomas Lemar, Hector Herrera and Moussa Dembele as the trio continue to isolate following positive COVID-19 tests, and Kieran Trippier is suspended.

Later on Saturday, Real play lowly Valladolid as they bid to keep the pressure on Atletico.

Coach Zinedine Zidane could be without up to eight first team players as injuries take their toll, including captain Sergio Ramos and forward Eden Hazard.

Third-placed Barcelona, who are nine points off top spot, will be looking to bounce back from Tuesday's 4-1 defeat against Paris Saint German in the Champions League when Cadiz visit on Sunday.

La Liga Football Atletico madrid

Atletico looking to get title bid back on track as Real circle

Ali Sadpara, other missing K2 climbers declared dead

Baqir expects more milestones as Roshan Digital Accounts achieve $500mn target

FM Qureshi, Egyptian counterpart discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation

PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled

UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity

Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden

Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash

Trump rages, Biden yawns

IMF seeks new circular debt plan

PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters