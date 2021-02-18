ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.42%)
ASC 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.9%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
AVN 99.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
DGKC 134.58 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-2.47%)
EPCL 48.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
FCCL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
FFBL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
HASCOL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.08%)
HUBC 85.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.47%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.16%)
MLCF 47.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.16%)
PAEL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIBTL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.34%)
POWER 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 91.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.98%)
PRL 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.19%)
PTC 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.05%)
UNITY 34.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -71.23 (-1.42%)
BR30 25,535 Decreased By ▼ -208.78 (-0.81%)
KSE100 46,498 Decreased By ▼ -270.54 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,424 Decreased By ▼ -136.69 (-0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

  • At least 109,857,920 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 67,422,400 are now considered recovered.
AFP 18 Feb 2021

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,430,693 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Thursday.

At least 109,857,920 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 67,422,400 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Wednesday, 11,018 new deaths and 390,322 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 2,446 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 1,150 and Mexico with 1,075.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 490,550 deaths from 27,826,891 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 242,090 deaths from 9,978,747 cases, Mexico with 177,061 deaths from 2,013,563 cases, India with 156,014 deaths from 10,950,201 cases, and Britain with 118,933 deaths from 4,071,185 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 188 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 180, Britain 175, Czech Republic 175 and Italy 156.

Europe overall has 817,568 deaths from 36,006,514 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 648,812 deaths from 20,402,142 infections, and the United States and Canada 511,970 deaths from 28,660,242 cases.

Asia has reported 249,928 deaths from 15,785,961 cases, the Middle East 101,585 deaths from 5,183,827 cases, Africa 99,883 deaths from 3,787,300 cases, and Oceania 947 deaths from 31,941 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However, the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

Ali Sadpara, other missing K2 climbers declared dead

Baqir expects more milestones as Roshan Digital Accounts achieve $500mn target

FM Qureshi, Egyptian counterpart discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation

PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled

UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity

Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden

Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash

Trump rages, Biden yawns

IMF seeks new circular debt plan

PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters