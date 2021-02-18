ANL 32.06 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.94%)
Twitter removes Taliban account after tweet threatening Malala

  • The tweet, which was posted in Urdu, read: “Malala to return home ‘because we have a score to settle with you and your father’, adding that ‘there would be no mistake’ next time.
  • “This is the ex-spokesperson of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan who claims the attack on me and many innocent people. He is now threatening people on social media. How did he escape?” she tweeted.
BR Web Desk 18 Feb 2021

Micro blogging site Twitter has permanently suspended the Taliban account which threatened Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai.

Malala was shot and wounded in an attack nine years ago when Taliban militant walked up to her in a school bus in which she was travelling and fired three bullets due to her campaign for girls education. At that time she was 15-year-old.

The tweet, which was posted in Urdu, read: “Malala to return home ‘because we have a score to settle with you and your father’, adding that ‘there would be no mistake’ next time.

Following the tweet, Malala, 23, called out the Pakistan military and the government on Twitter where she asked Prime Minister Imran Khan and the military to explain how her alleged shooter, Ehsanullah Ehsan, had escaped from custody.

“This is the ex-spokesperson of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan who claims the attack on me and many innocent people. He is now threatening people on social media. How did he escape?” she tweeted on Tuesday.

Ehsan was arrested in 2017, but escaped in January last year from a “safe house” where he was being held by Pakistan’s intelligence agency.

An adviser to the prime minister said that the matter is being investigated after asking Twitter to suspend the account.

