Pakistan import food items worth over Rs 754bn

Pakistan imported food items worth Rs 754.94 billion in the seven months period from July 2020 to January 2021.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, sugar imports from July to January increased by more than 7,000 percent and a total of Rs. 20.60 billion worth of sugar was imported during the period.

Besides, wheat imports from July to January amounted to Rs 127.96 billion, dried fruits worth Rs 9.66 billion were imported. Edible oil worth Rs 222.82 billion were imported while tea imports amounted to Rs 54.85 billion during the mentoined period.

According to the national statistics agency, tea worth Rs 42.95 billion was imported in the same period last year.

As per details, pulses worth Rs 53.82 billion were imported in the first seven months of the financial year as compared to Rs 48.69 billion of pulses imported in the same period last year.