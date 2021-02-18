ANL 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ACE makes progress in fake vehicle registration scam in Punjab

  • Thousands of vehicles were registered via bogus auctions in name of a government department, said ACE.
  • Some employees of the provincial excise and taxation department registered these vehicles, inflicting losses to the tune of billions of rupees on the provincial exchequer.
BR Web Desk Updated 18 Feb 2021

Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Thursday said that it has made progress in fake vehicle registration scam.

As per the ACE officials, thousands of vehicles were registered via bogus auctions in name of a government department.

In a letter to ACE, the department confirmed that it had never auctioned these vehicles and the vouchers that were said to have been issued by it are fake.

The officials said that some employees of the provincial excise and taxation department registered these vehicles, inflicting losses to the tune of billions of rupees on the provincial exchequer.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment officials said that they have found data of bank transactions worth millions of rupees from the beneficiaries of the auctions besides tracing scores of non-custom paid vehicles.

They claimed that the officials of the excise and taxation department registered non-custom paid luxury vehicles to make a quick buck.

Pakistan Punjab ACE fake vehicle registration

