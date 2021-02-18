ANL 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
AVN 100.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.07%)
BOP 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
BYCO 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
DGKC 135.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-1.89%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.72%)
FCCL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
FFBL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
FFL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.81%)
HUBC 85.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.29%)
JSCL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 47.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.91%)
PAEL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.93%)
PIBTL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.88%)
PPL 92.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.11%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TRG 127.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
UNITY 34.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -24.52 (-0.49%)
BR30 25,658 Decreased By ▼ -85.11 (-0.33%)
KSE100 46,520 Decreased By ▼ -248.56 (-0.53%)
KSE30 19,429 Decreased By ▼ -131.23 (-0.67%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold off 2-1/2-month low as US Treasury yields retreat

  • Analysts also said that the recent technical event of gold's 50-day moving average price dipping below the 200-day moving average, known as death cross, could lead to more selling.
Reuters 18 Feb 2021

Gold prices on Thursday clawed back from the previous session's 2-1/2-month low, as a retreat in US Treasury yields lifted the non-yielding bullion's appeal.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,782.81 per ounce by 0706 GMT, having dropped to its lowest since Nov. 30 at $1,768.60 on Wednesday. US gold futures advanced 0.5% to $1,780.80.

"The US long-dated yields backing off highs is offering some support. It also appears dip buyers from China have returned from Lunar New Year holidays," said OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley.

"In the bigger picture ... gold is merely pausing for breath, $1,760 remains a critical level, a break below that suggests deeper losses to the $1,600/$1,650 region."

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields retreated from a near one-year peak hit on Wednesday. Lower yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no interest.

Federal Reserve officials were still prepared to keep monetary policy easy to help the coronavirus-hit economy, minutes of the Fed's January meeting showed.

Investor focus remained on the developments of a $1.9 trillion US coronavirus stimulus.

US retail sales rebounded in January, while US producer prices increased by the most since 2009, suggesting inflation was starting to rise.

"Other asset classes as well as those within commodities are providing a more compelling investment payoff than gold presently," cautioned Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory AirGuide.

"We're seeing a re-allocation under renewed optimism, factory orders and general views of stronger underlying growth," Langford said, adding gold's typical attribute as an inflationary hedge is not enough to counter the strong demand for other assets.

Analysts also said that the recent technical event of gold's 50-day moving average price dipping below the 200-day moving average, known as death cross, could lead to more selling.

Silver eased 0.5% to $27.22 an ounce. Platinum gained 0.9% to $1,263.91 and palladium shed 0.1% to $2,369.89.

Gold OANDA Goldman Gold 22 CT

Gold off 2-1/2-month low as US Treasury yields retreat

Sajid Sadpara says there is no hope his father, other missing K2 climbers will return

Baqir expects more milestones as Roshan Digital Accounts achieve $500mn target

FM Qureshi, Egyptian counterpart discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation

PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled

UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity

Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden

Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash

Trump rages, Biden yawns

IMF seeks new circular debt plan

PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters