Senate election: ECP rejects nomination papers of Pervaiz Rasheed

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday rejected nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Pervaiz Rasheed for the upcoming Senate elections after scrutiny.

As per details, Rasheed's nomination papers were rejected after his name featured in defaulter list of Punjab House, released by the provincial government. A total of six objections were raised on his nomination for a Senate seat.

The commission overruled five of the objections but rejected his papers over non-payment of Rs9.5 million dues.

Talking to media, Rasheed said, "I criticise [the government] hence efforts are being made to keep me out of the parliament."

He accused that government of preparing a fake 'demand' against him.

"To dispose off this fake demand, I am ready to make the payment," said the senior PML-N leader.