Business & Finance
General Motors halts some operations in Mexico amid natural gas shortage
- The company added it would resume production once the gas supply returned to an adequate level.
18 Feb 2021
MEXICO CITY: General Motors suspended operations at its plant in the central Mexican city of Silao on Tuesday night and on Wednesday due to a natural gas shortage, the company said in a statement.
The company added it would resume production once the gas supply returned to an adequate level.
