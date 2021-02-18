Markets
China rolls over 200bn yuan of medium-term loans, rate unchanged
- The same amount of such MLF loans were due on Thursday.
18 Feb 2021
SHANGHAI: China's central bank on Thursday rolled over maturing medium-term loans while keeping the interest rate unchanged for a 10th straight month.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement it was keeping the rate steady at 2.95% on 200 billion yuan ($30.99 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to financial institutions.
The same amount of such MLF loans were due on Thursday.
The PBOC also injected another 20 billion yuan via reverse repos, while 280 billion yuan worth of a similar liquidity tool was set to expire on the same day.
Despite COVID-19, Pakistan economy moving in the right direction, says PM
China rolls over 200bn yuan of medium-term loans, rate unchanged
Baqir expects more milestones as Roshan Digital Accounts achieve $500mn target
FM Qureshi, Egyptian counterpart discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation
PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled
UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity
Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden
Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash
Trump rages, Biden yawns
IMF seeks new circular debt plan
PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs
Plan aimed at tackling poverty, hunger proposed
Read more stories
Comments