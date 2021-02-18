ANL 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
China rolls over 200bn yuan of medium-term loans, rate unchanged

  • The same amount of such MLF loans were due on Thursday.
Reuters 18 Feb 2021

SHANGHAI: China's central bank on Thursday rolled over maturing medium-term loans while keeping the interest rate unchanged for a 10th straight month.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement it was keeping the rate steady at 2.95% on 200 billion yuan ($30.99 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to financial institutions.

The same amount of such MLF loans were due on Thursday.

The PBOC also injected another 20 billion yuan via reverse repos, while 280 billion yuan worth of a similar liquidity tool was set to expire on the same day.

