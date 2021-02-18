World
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine could reach Mexico on Saturday
- The Mexican government has agreed to purchase 24 million doses of the vaccine, he added.
18 Feb 2021
MEXICO CITY: A first shipment of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 could reach Mexico as soon as Saturday, Mexico's Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez Gatell said on Wednesday.
The Mexican government has agreed to purchase 24 million doses of the vaccine, he added.
