Russia's Sakhalin offers LNG cargoes for March-April loading
18 Feb 2021
SINGAPORE: Russia's Sakhalin Energy has offered two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for loading over late March to early April, two industry sources said.
The cargoes are for loading on March 27 and April 1 and the tender closes on Feb. 18 and is valid for a day, they added.
