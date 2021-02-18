FM Qureshi, Egyptian counterpart discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation

Pakistan and Egypt have agreed to further strengthen trade and economic relations between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who is on an official visit to Egypt met his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry on Wednesday. In a tweet, FM Qureshi said it was a pleasure to meet Shoukry, adding that the relationship between Pakistan and Egypt is one of mutual trust and cooperation.

Qureshi told his counterpart that Pakistan considers Egypt an important country of the Arab world and is determined to further strengthen bilateral ties.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest including the ways and means to enhance bilateral cooperation in different sectors. Qureshi also informed Shoukry about India’s Hindutva regime against Pakistan and termed it a danger for the peace and stability of the region.

Qureshi also told the Egyptian leader that Pakistan is pursuing the policy of “Engage Africa” for the promotion of trade and economic relations with African countries. The Egyptian FM also lauded Pakistan's efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, Qureshi extended an invitation to Shoukry to visit Pakistan which the Egyptian leader readily accepted.