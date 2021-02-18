World
Nepal approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Vero Cell for emergency use
- Conditional permission has been granted to the Chinese vaccine for its emergency use in Nepal.
18 Feb 2021
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Thursday approved the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Vero Cell for emergency use, a government official told Reuters, the second shot to be cleared after the AstraZeneca product.
"Conditional permission has been granted to the Chinese vaccine for its emergency use in Nepal," said Santosh K.C, a senior official in the Department of Drug Administration.
