KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
==================================================================================================
Date T+2 Dividend/
Name of Company Book Closure of last date Bonus/Right
From To AGM cum price Percentage
==================================================================================================
Sana Industries 11.02.2021 18.02.2021 18.02.2021(u) - -
Dolmen City Riet 12.02.2021 18.02.2021 - 10.02.2021 3.3 (II)
Chashma Sugar Mills 15.02.2021 25.02.2021 25.02.2021 11.02.2021 50 (F)
Premier Sugar Mills 15.02.2021 25.02.2021 25.02.2021 - -
Macter International 16.02.2021 23.02.2021 - 12.02.2021 19 (I)
(HUBCSC-2) Hub Power 16.02.2021 22.02.2021 - - -
Indus Dyeing & Mfg 17.02.2021 24.02.2021 24.02.2021(u) - -
Hascol Petroleum 17.02.2021 23.02.2021 23.02.2021(u) - -
PIC Terminal 17.02.2021 24.02.2021 24.02.2021(u) - -
Sunrays Textile Mills 17.02.2021 24.02.2021 24.02.2021(u) - -
Mitchells Fruit Farms 17.02.2021 25.02.2021 25.02.2021 - Nil
ICI Pakistan 17.02.2021 23.02.2021 - 15.02.2021 200 (I)
Tandlianwala Sugar Mills 18.02.2021 27.02.2021 27.02.2021 - Nil
Abdullah Shah Ghazi
Sugar Mills 19.02.2021 25.02.2021 25.02.2021 - Nil
Nimir Industrial Chemicals 19.02.2021 25.02.2021 - 17.02.2021 20 (I)
Colgate Palmolive 13.02.2021 19.02.2021 - 11.02.2021 250 (I)
(HBLTFC) Habib Bank 13.02.2021 19.02.2021 - - -
Faran Sugar Mills 18.02.2021 24.02.2021 24.02.2021 - Nil
Chakwal Spinning Mills 20.02.2021 26.02.2021 26.02.2021 - Nil
Gharibwal Cement 21.02.2021 27.02.2021 27.02.2021(u) - -
Agriauto Industries 22.02.2021 28.02.2221 - - 100 (I)
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan 26.02.2021 27.02.2021 - - -
Bank Alfalah 06.03.2021 09.03.2021 09.03.2021 04.03.2021 20 (F)
Bank Al-Habib 15.03.2021 25.03.2021 25.03.2021 11.03.2021 45 (F)
International Steel 15.03.2021 22.03.2021 - 11.03.2021 30 (I)
International Industries 15.03.2021 22.03.2021 - 11.03.2021 35 (I)
Fauji Fertilizer 12.03.2021 18.03.2021 18.03.2021 10.03.2021 34 (F)
(JS TFC-11) Jahangir
Siddiqui 27.02.2021 06.03.2021 - - -
Cherat Packaging 02.03.2021 08.03.2021 - - 10 (I)
Next Capital Ltd. 04.03.2021 10.03.2021 - 02.03.2021 10 (I) (B)
Interloo Ltd. 05.03.2021 12.03.2021 - 03.03.2021 15 (I)
Oil & Gas Development Co. 11.03.2021 17.03.2021 17.03.2021(u) - -
(BAFLTFC-L) Bank Alfalah 11.03.2021 25.03.2021 - - -
K-Electric 12.03.2021 17.03.2021 - - -
Engro Powergen Qqadirpur 25.03.2021 31.03.2021 31.03.2021 - 17.5 (F)
Adam Sugar Mills 27.03.2021 09.03.2021 09.03.2021 - 40 (F)
Fauji Foods 19.03.2021 25.03.2021 25.03.2021 - Nil
Fauni Fertilizer Bin Qasim 22.03.2021 29.03.2021 29.03.2021 - Nil
Askari Bank 24.03.2021 30.03.2021 30.03.2021 19.03.2021 30 (F)
Engro Fertilizer 24.03.2021 30.03.2021 30.03.2021 19.03.2021 40 (F)
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 04.04.2021 08.04.2021 08.04.2021 - 12.47 (F)
Tri-Pack Filmst 07.04.2021 14.04.2021 14.04.2021 05.04.2021 50 (F)
==================================================================================================
(I) Interim Dividend
(F) Final Dividend
(B) Bonus
(*) Date revised
(E) Election of Directors of Company
(u) Extra ordinary general meeting
