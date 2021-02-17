ANL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
ASC 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.5%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
BYCO 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
DGKC 137.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.58%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
FCCL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.82%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.37%)
HASCOL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.81%)
HUBC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
JSCL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (7.49%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
MLCF 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
PPL 92.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.6%)
PRL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
PTC 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.77%)
TRG 127.65 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.19%)
UNITY 34.62 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.87%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.25%)
BR100 5,032 Decreased By ▼ -14.33 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,744 Decreased By ▼ -161.53 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,768 Decreased By ▼ -99.81 (-0.21%)
KSE30 19,561 Decreased By ▼ -58.71 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US natgas ease on forecasts for reprieve from cold snap

  • Front-month gas futures fell 1.8 cents, or 0.6%, to $3.111 per million British thermal units.
  • "Storage is going to get drawn down significantly over the next two weeks."
Reuters 17 Feb 2021

US natural gas futures retreated on Wednesday after scaling an over three-month peak in the last session as the market looked past the deep freeze to forecasts for warmer weather next week that could offer a respite from soaring demand for heating.

Front-month gas futures fell 1.8 cents, or 0.6%, to $3.111 per million British thermal units at 10:10 a.m. EST (1510 GMT). Prices jumped over 10% on Tuesday to hit a high since Nov. 3 at $3.214

"Market expects weather to moderate into normal going into March, allowing it to look past the current cold period," said Daniel Myers, market analyst at Gelber & Associates in Houston, adding prices will be susceptible to selling in the coming days as temperatures ease.

"Storage is going to get drawn down significantly over the next two weeks."

Unusually freezing weather is likely to wreak havoc on US oil and gas production for several days, if not weeks, according to industry experts, as companies deal with frozen equipment and a lack of power to run operations.

The deep freeze left millions without power along the US Gulf Coast, causing power prices to surge, especially in Texas - the country's biggest oil and natural gas producer. Next-day power for Wednesday at the ERCOT North hub , which includes the cities of Dallas and Fort Worth, spiked to a record of $8,800 per MWh, a nearly sixfold jump from $1,490 on Tuesday.

Data provider Refinitiv estimated 401 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 US states, slightly down from Tuesday's forecast of 425 HDDs.

The normal is 374 HDDs for this time of year. HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius). The measure is used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

Meanwhile, Refinitiv projected average demand, including exports, would ease to 122.2 to billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) next week from this week's 144.4 bcfd, while staying above the five-year average of 107.2 bcfd.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 has averaged 86.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February, down from 91.1 bcfd in January, due in part to the freezing of some wells. Output hit an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

LNG US natural gas futures liquefied natural gas LNG prices

US natgas ease on forecasts for reprieve from cold snap

PM launches plantation campaign in Islamabad, says govt committed to make Pakistan green

Taliban 'open letter' urges US to honour Doha agreement

IMF deal would attract foreign investment in Pakistan, says Shaikh

Pakistan voices opposition, says more permanent members will compound UNSC's inequality, disfunctionality

Saudi king, not de facto leader MBS, will get first Biden call: White House

New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO

Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell

UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones

US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights

Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters