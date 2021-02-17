ANL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
ASC 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.5%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
BYCO 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
DGKC 137.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.58%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
FCCL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.82%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.37%)
HASCOL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.81%)
HUBC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
JSCL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (7.49%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
MLCF 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
PPL 92.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.6%)
PRL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
PTC 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.77%)
TRG 127.65 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.19%)
UNITY 34.62 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.87%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.25%)
BR100 5,032 Decreased By ▼ -14.33 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,744 Decreased By ▼ -161.53 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,768 Decreased By ▼ -99.81 (-0.21%)
KSE30 19,561 Decreased By ▼ -58.71 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX falls as Shopify hints revenue growth slowdown

  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 158.25 points, or 0.86%, at 18,334.47.
  • The energy sector was unchanged as US crude prices were down 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.3%.
Reuters 17 Feb 2021

Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday after the country's most valuable company Shopify Inc hinted revenue growth would slow this year.

The Ottawa-based company said COVID-19 vaccine rollouts would encourage people to return to brick-and-mortar stores and the shift to e-commerce will likely resume a more normalized pace of growth.

At 9:58 a.m. ET (14:58 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 158.25 points, or 0.86%, at 18,334.47.

Canada's annual inflation rate rose at a faster pace in January, edging slightly ahead of analyst expectations on higher prices for durable goods and gasoline, Statistics Canada said.

The energy sector was unchanged as US crude prices were down 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.3%.

The financials sector gained 0.1%. The industrials sector fell 0.6%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.7% as gold futures fell 1.0% to $1,779.9 an ounce.

On the TSX, 51 issues were higher, while 162 issues declined for a 3.18-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 42.99 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Bausch Health Companies, which jumped 3.2% after brokerage RBC raised its rating on the stock to "outperform" after four years and Ivanhoe Mines, which rose 3.0%.

Primo Water Corp fell 7.1%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Shopify Inc, down 6.5%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Supreme Cannabis Company, down 2.9%; Zenabis Global, down 2.8% and Manulife Financial Corp, up 0.2%.

The TSX posted seven new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 60 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with a total volume of 123.64 million shares.

TSX Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange's

TSX falls as Shopify hints revenue growth slowdown

PM launches plantation campaign in Islamabad, says govt committed to make Pakistan green

Taliban 'open letter' urges US to honour Doha agreement

IMF deal would attract foreign investment in Pakistan, says Shaikh

Pakistan voices opposition, says more permanent members will compound UNSC's inequality, disfunctionality

Saudi king, not de facto leader MBS, will get first Biden call: White House

New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO

Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell

UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones

US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights

Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters