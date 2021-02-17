Business & Finance
Societe Generale says expects Turkey interest rate cut in Q3
- In its latest report, the bank also said it anticipated that the Turkish lira will reach 6.2 against the dollar by the end of the year. It currently stands at 6.9945.
17 Feb 2021
ISTANBUL: Societe Generale said on Wednesday it expected no change in the Turkish Central Bank's policy rates in the first half of this year, with a 100 basis point cut seen in the third quarter and an additional 100 point cut in the fourth quarter.
In its latest report, the bank also said it anticipated that the Turkish lira will reach 6.2 against the dollar by the end of the year. It currently stands at 6.9945.
Senate polls reference hearing: Vote cannot be secret forever, SC tells ECP
Societe Generale says expects Turkey interest rate cut in Q3
PM launches plantation campaign in Islamabad, says govt committed to make Pakistan green
Taliban 'open letter' urges US to honour Doha agreement
IMF deal would attract foreign investment in Pakistan, says Shaikh
Pakistan voices opposition, says more permanent members will compound UNSC's inequality, disfunctionality
Saudi king, not de facto leader MBS, will get first Biden call: White House
New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO
Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell
UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones
US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights
Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Read more stories
Comments