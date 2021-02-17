Societe Generale says expects Turkey interest rate cut in Q3

ISTANBUL: Societe Generale said on Wednesday it expected no change in the Turkish Central Bank's policy rates in the first half of this year, with a 100 basis point cut seen in the third quarter and an additional 100 point cut in the fourth quarter.

In its latest report, the bank also said it anticipated that the Turkish lira will reach 6.2 against the dollar by the end of the year. It currently stands at 6.9945.