Philippines said to pass in 145,000 tonne wheat tender

  • Prices were regarded as too high. Price offers were said to be over $300 a tonne c&f.
  • The group had sought 75,000 tonnes of feed wheat in two consignments for delivery between April and June plus another 70,000 tonnes of milling wheat in two consignments for delivery in June.
Reuters 17 Feb 2021

HAMBURG: Importers in the Philippines are believed to have rejected all offers and made no purchase in a tender for up to 145,000 tonnes of milling wheat and animal feed wheat which closed on Wednesday, European traders said in initial assessments of the result.

Prices were regarded as too high. Price offers were said to be over $300 a tonne c&f.

The group had sought 75,000 tonnes of feed wheat in two consignments for delivery between April and June plus another 70,000 tonnes of milling wheat in two consignments for delivery in June.

