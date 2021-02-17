ANL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
ASC 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.5%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
BYCO 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
DGKC 137.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.58%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
FCCL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.82%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.37%)
HASCOL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.81%)
HUBC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
JSCL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (7.49%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
MLCF 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
PPL 92.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.6%)
PRL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
PTC 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.77%)
TRG 127.65 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.19%)
UNITY 34.62 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.87%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.25%)
BR100 5,032 Decreased By ▼ -14.33 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,744 Decreased By ▼ -161.53 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,768 Decreased By ▼ -99.81 (-0.21%)
KSE30 19,561 Decreased By ▼ -58.71 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat down 5-10 cents, corn down 2-4 cents, soy down 4-6 cents

  • Wheat futures retreating from 2-1/2-week highs as traders await crop damage assessments from a cold weather snap in US Plains.
  • Most-active CBOT March soft red winter wheat dropped below its 10-day and 20-day moving averages during overnight trading.
Reuters 17 Feb 2021

CHICAGO: Following are US trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

WHEAT - Down 5 to 10 cents per bushel

Wheat futures retreating from 2-1/2-week highs as traders await crop damage assessments from a cold weather snap in US Plains.

Most-active CBOT March soft red winter wheat dropped below its 10-day and 20-day moving averages during overnight trading.

CBOT March soft red winter wheat last traded down 9-1/4 cents at $6.48-1/4 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last 7-1/4 cents lower at $6.30-1/4 per bushel. MGEX March spring wheat dropped 5-3/4 cents to $6.25-1/2 per bushel.

CORN - Down 2 to 4 cents per bushel

Profit-taking setback expected in corn after most-active contract rallied 2.5% on Tuesday.

Benchmark CBOT March contract found support at its 10-day moving average overnight.

CBOT March corn was off 2-1/2 cents at $5.49-3/4 per bushel.

SOYBEANS - Down 4 to 6 cents per bushel

Soybeans easing after rising for five of the previous six sessions, with traders monitoring harvest reports in South America.

Traders watching to see if benchmark CBOT March soybean futures can hold support above 10-day moving average after testing that key technical point on Tuesday.

CBOT March soybeans were last 4-1/2 cents lower at $13.80-1/4 per bushel.

EU wheat wheat prices wheat crop wheat supply wheat export

Wheat down 5-10 cents, corn down 2-4 cents, soy down 4-6 cents

PM launches plantation campaign in Islamabad, says govt committed to make Pakistan green

Taliban 'open letter' urges US to honour Doha agreement

IMF deal would attract foreign investment in Pakistan, says Shaikh

Pakistan voices opposition, says more permanent members will compound UNSC's inequality, disfunctionality

Saudi king, not de facto leader MBS, will get first Biden call: White House

New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO

Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell

UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones

US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights

Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters