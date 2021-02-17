Govt may lift Covid-19 restrictions from March 1

The federal cabinet meeting on Wednesday decided to lift all restrictions on businesses from March 1 that had been placed last year in order to prevent spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to ARY News, the development was made during the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The huddle discussed the overall political, economical and COVID situation of the country.

The Prime Minister was briefed about the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination campaign, a daily trend of cases, and the administration of COVID-19 vaccines to frontline healthcare personnel.

The federal cabinet meeting also briefed the prime minister about the downward trend of the infection in Pakistan.

50 percent of frontline healthcare workers have been administered COVID-19 vaccine shots, the meeting told Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Imran said that economic activities had slowed down in Pakistan due to the coronavirus pandemic but now things are coming back to normal.