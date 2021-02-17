ANL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
ASC 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.5%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
BYCO 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
DGKC 137.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.58%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
FCCL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.82%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.37%)
HASCOL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.81%)
HUBC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
JSCL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (7.49%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
MLCF 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
PPL 92.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.6%)
PRL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
PTC 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.77%)
TRG 127.65 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.19%)
UNITY 34.62 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.87%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.25%)
BR100 5,032 Decreased By ▼ -14.33 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,744 Decreased By ▼ -161.53 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,768 Decreased By ▼ -99.81 (-0.21%)
KSE30 19,561 Decreased By ▼ -58.71 (-0.3%)
Feb 17, 2021
Toshiba says no evidence it pressured Harvard over AGM vote

  • The Japanese conglomerate also said it had concluded there was no need to launch a third-party committee, demanded by its top shareholder Effissimo Capital Management, to investigate if the firm's AGM in July was conducted fairly.
  • On Wednesday, Toshiba said it opposed both proposals and advised other shareholders to vote against them.
Reuters 17 Feb 2021

TOKYO: Toshiba Corp said on Wednesday an internal investigation found no evidence it was involved in any effort to pressure the Harvard University endowment fund over voting at the company's annual shareholders meeting (AGM).

The Japanese conglomerate also said it had concluded there was no need to launch a third-party committee, demanded by its top shareholder Effissimo Capital Management, to investigate if the firm's AGM in July was conducted fairly.

Reuters reported that Hiromichi Mizuno, a Japanese government adviser at the time, had told the Harvard fund that its vote at Toshiba's AGM could be subject to a regulatory probe should it vote against the firm's management.

When contacted by Toshiba's audit committee, Harvard did not provide "any specific information as to whether or not there has been any undue pressure that Toshiba had taken part in," the Japanese company said.

The audit committee also interviewed Toshiba's CEO and two other top executives and screened their 30,000 email messages, and found no direct communication between them and Mizuno, a spokeswoman said. Mizuno is currently a board member of US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc.

The spokeswoman said Toshiba could not comment on whether anyone else had pressured Harvard, because it was "not in a position to address issues that the company is not involved in."

Toshiba will hold an extraordinary meeting on March 18 to vote on separate proposals from two large shareholders - Effissimo, which wants an independent probe into the AGM, and US hedge fund Farallon Capital Management, which wants a vote on the company's investment strategy.

On Wednesday, Toshiba said it opposed both proposals and advised other shareholders to vote against them.

Regarding Farallon's proposal, Toshiba said its investment policy was not subject to approval from shareholders, according to the Japanese companies act.

Tesla Inc Toshiba Corp US electric vehicle maker Harvard University endowment fund

