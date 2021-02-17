Strategy for Senate election prepared, consensus with BAP reached : Kamran Bagash

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash here Wednesday said strategy has been prepared for Senate election besides consensus was reached with Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

Addressing a press-conference along with the BAP Parliamentary Leader, Bilawal Afridi here, Kamran Bangash said four members of BAP in KP Assembly would support PTI candidates.

He said BAP would support PTI on technocrat, women and minorities seats, adding contacts with other political parties being made to discourage horse-trading during senate election.

The CM aide said PTI has a required strength in KP Assembly and Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon issue final list of candidates for senate election. Kamran Bangash said committee has been constituted to probe video scandal and full cooperation would be made with the committee.

BAP Parliamentary leader Bilawal Afridi said PTI candidates would be supported during Senate elections whereas PTI has assured to support its candidate Taj Muhammad Afridi.