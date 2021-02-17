ANL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
Coronaviris claims 30 more lives in Punjab

  • The Punjab health department conducted 3,135,083 tests for the COVID-19 so far while 152,869 confirmed cases had been recovered.
APP 17 Feb 2021

LAHORE: The pandemic coronavirus claimed another 30 precious lives in 24 hours whereas 504 new cases were reported on Wednesday in the province which turned the death toll to 5,114.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 165,200.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 269 new cases of the COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, six in Sheikhupura, 10 in Kasur, one in Nankana Sahib, 22 in Rawalpindi, two in Jhelum, six in Gujranwala, three in Mandi Bahauddin,13 in Sialkot, two in Narowal, seven in Gujrat, 55 in Faisalabad, one in Toba Tek Singh, nine in Jhang, 22 in Chineot,13 in Sargodha,one in Mianwali, two in Bhakkar, five in Khoshab,11 in Multan, seven in Vehari, nine in Muzaffargarh, four in Dera Ghazi Khan, eight in Bahawalpur,14 in Rahimyar Khan, one in Okara and one new case was reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 3,135,083 tests for the COVID-19 so far while 152,869 confirmed cases had been recovered.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from the COVID-19.

