Rupee gains 29 paisas against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 29 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs159.25 as compared to the previous day's closing of Rs159.54.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs159 and Rs159.8 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by Rs1.35 and closed at Rs192.38 against the last day’s trading of Rs 193.73, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.50, whereas a decrease of 97 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs221.20 as compared to its last closing of Rs222.17.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal declined by 08 paisas each to close at Rs 43.35 and Rs 42.46 respectively.