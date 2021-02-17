Nine candidates contesting NA-75 by-polls

SIALKOT: Nine candidates are contesting by-polls in the constituency NA-75, Sialkot-IV Daska, to be held on Feb 19 (Friday).

The candidates are Ali Asjad Malhi of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Nosheen Iftikhar of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Muhammad Khalid Sandhu (Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan) and six independent candidates-- Muhammad Usman Khaild, Khawaja Asif Raza, Sumaira Islam, Syed Haider Jaffery, Syed Shah Faisal and Shamsa Saleem Bukhari.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), there are total 494,003 registered voters, including 2,20,997 female voters and 273,006 male voters, in NA 75, Sialkot-IV Daska.

The ECP has set up 360 polling stations, including 106 male polling stations, 106 female and 148 joint polling stations.

The seat was vacated after the death of PML-N's MNA Sahibazada Syed Iftikhar-ul-Hassan Shah after protracted illness on August 2, 2020.