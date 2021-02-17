World
UK PM Johnson concerned about Dubai's Sheikha Latifa, says will keep an eye on the case
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he was concerned about the fate of Sheikha Latifa, one of the ruler of Dubai's daughters, adding that he would keep an eye on the case.
"That's something obviously that we are concerned about but the UN Commission on Human Rights is looking at that. I think what we'll do is wait and see how they get on. We'll keep an eye on that," Johnson told UK media on Wednesday.
