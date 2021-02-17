ECP completes scrutiny of nomination papers of several candidates

PESHAWAR: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed scrutiny of nomination papers of several candidates for Senate election scheduled on March 3, 2021.

Sharifullah, Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) and Returning Officer for KP Senate election have completed scrutiny of nomination papers of Farhatullah Babar, Zubair Ali, Rehan Alam Khan, Muhammad Humayun Mohmand, Muhammad Iqbal Khalil, Dost Muhammad Khan, Shaukat Jamal and Muhammad Ali Saif.

Likewise on general seats, scrutiny of nomination papers of Malik Najab Gul Khalil, Farhatullah Babar, Hidayatullah Khan, Faisal Saleemur Rehman, Abbas Afridi, Dost Muhammad Khan, Najiullah Khattak, Hamidul Haq and Ataur Rehman completed.

Similarly on women seats, the scrutiny of nomination papers of nine candidates including Tasleem Begum, Saima Khalid Hameeda Shahid and Asmat Ara Khattak were completed besides all candidates for reserved minority seat.