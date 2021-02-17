DDAC Chairman calls on KP CM

PESHAWAR: Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Fazal Hakeem Khan Wednesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan at CM House and informed him about pace of work on ongoing development projects in Malakand.

DDAC chairman also apprised CM about the steps taken to complete the projects within stipulated time limit.

He said that all the promises made to public would be fulfilled keeping in view their aspirations.

He said policy of government to follow transparency and merit would help leading country on the course of prosperity besides eradicating evils of corruption and nepotism.