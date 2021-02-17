Pakistan
IHC adjourns hearing on Zardari's petition against NAB references
17 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on former president Asif Ali Zardari's petition challenging the supplementary references by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against him.
A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the above case.
At the outset of hearing, Deputy Prosecutor General NAB Sardar Muzafar Abbasi pleaded that it was expected that the Zardari's petition regarding shifting of references to Sindh would be fixed for hearing in Supreme Court in last week of February.
The last hearing of the case was January 27, he said.
