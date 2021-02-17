IHC suspends FDE's order for teachers' repatriation

ISLAMABAD:The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended the notification of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Islamabad dated December 11, 2020 pertaining to repatriation of teachers on deputation and summoned director general FDE in person on next hearing.

The court said that the apparently the order of FDE couldn't be sustained and asked its DG to explain on next hearing that why such notification was issued.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case on petition moved by deputation teachers against their repatriation.

The chief justice observed that the deputationist teacher could join their duties from tomorrow under wedlock policy. The court issued stay order against the FDE notification which had directed the teachers to go back to their parents departments in provinces.

Expressing annoyance, the court observed that director legal FDE had no knowledge of law, adding that the director had been trying to misguide this court. The teachers were forced to sit in near D-Chowk due to such one sided decisions, the chief justice noted.

The court summoned DG FDE in person and directed him to explain that why the teachers working here before the 2006 were being perturbed.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till March 9.