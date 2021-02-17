ANL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
SC delists PPP leader Khursheed Shah's bail plea

  • The case was delisted due to unavailability of Justice Sardar Tariq.
APP 17 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday delisted Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader and former Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah's bail matter due to unavailability of the bench.

A three-member SC bench, headed by Justice Mushir Alam, was to hear bail pleas filed by Syed Khursheed Shah and his family.

The case was delisted due to unavailability of Justice Sardar Tariq.

The bail case of former Director General (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Cheema was also delisted.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, was to hear the case.

The case was delisted at the request of Ahad Cheema's lawyer.

Meanwhile, cases related to construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dam were also delisted.

Supreme Court Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah

