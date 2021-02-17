Pakistan
Two more patients die of COVID-19 at Nishtar Hospital
17 Feb 2021
MULTAN: Another two patients lost battle of life against coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours
Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said on Wednesday that Gulshan Ara (65) and Nagina Manzoor (65) died of coronovirus and both belonged to Multan.
He informed that a total of 73 patients of COVID-19 were admitted with the health facility while 34 were suspected.
