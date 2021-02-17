CPEC beneficial for entire region: Moeen-ul-Haq

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Ambassador to China Moeen-ul-Haq has said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is not only beneficial for Pakistan, but also for the entire region.

In an interview, he said Afghanistan has already started participating in the project and recently a shipment from Afghanistan was cleared from Gwadar port.

He said infrastructure and connectivity projects can also take place between Pakistan, China and Afghanistan and emphasized that it will help peace and stability in the region.