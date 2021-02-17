Pakistan
CPEC beneficial for entire region: Moeen-ul-Haq
- He said infrastructure and connectivity projects can also take place between Pakistan, China and Afghanistan and emphasized that it will help peace and stability in the region.
17 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Ambassador to China Moeen-ul-Haq has said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is not only beneficial for Pakistan, but also for the entire region.
In an interview, he said Afghanistan has already started participating in the project and recently a shipment from Afghanistan was cleared from Gwadar port.
He said infrastructure and connectivity projects can also take place between Pakistan, China and Afghanistan and emphasized that it will help peace and stability in the region.
Senate polls reference hearing: Vote cannot be secret forever, SC tells ECP
CPEC beneficial for entire region: Moeen-ul-Haq
PM launches plantation campaign in Islamabad, says govt committed to make Pakistan green
Taliban 'open letter' urges US to honour Doha agreement
IMF deal would attract foreign investment in Pakistan, says Shaikh
Pakistan voices opposition, says more permanent members will compound UNSC's inequality, disfunctionality
Saudi king, not de facto leader MBS, will get first Biden call: White House
New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO
Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell
UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones
US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights
Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Read more stories
Comments