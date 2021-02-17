Pakistan
Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent members to UNSC
ISLAMABAD: At the United Nations, Pakistan has opposed the addition of new permanent members to the UN Security Council saying it will compound the Council’s inequality and dysfunctionality.
Addressing a meeting of Inter-Governmental Negotiations Framework, Pakistan's permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram reiterated Pakistan's principled stance on restructuring the Security Council by expansion in the non-permanent category so that the ideal of a comprehensive reform can be met.
He said progress in reform process can be made only through consultations, mutual accommodation and innovative compromise not by bullying and coercion.
