Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent members to UNSC

ISLAMABAD: At the United Nations, Pakistan has opposed the addition of new permanent members to the UN Security Council saying it will compound the Council’s inequality and dysfunctionality.

Addressing a meeting of Inter-Governmental Negotiations Framework, Pakistan's permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram reiterated Pakistan's principled stance on restructuring the Security Council by expansion in the non-permanent category so that the ideal of a comprehensive reform can be met.

He said progress in reform process can be made only through consultations, mutual accommodation and innovative compromise not by bullying and coercion.