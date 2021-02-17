Govt to mitigate effects of pollution through aggressive plantation campaign: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government is making efforts to mitigate the effects of pollution through aggressive plantation campaign.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Spring Tree Plantation Campaign under ten billion tree tsunami and the first ever Miyawaki urban forest here on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said that unfortunately Pakistan is among the ten countries which have been affected by the climate change.

He said plantation is essential for the next generations and role of youth is also very important for achieving the goal of ten billion trees plantation campaign in the country.

The Prime Minister said under urban forest mechanism Miyawaki Forest program, trees will be planted at fifty sites in Lahore.