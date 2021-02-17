Opposition parties alliance has no future: Faisal

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan has said the alliance of opposition parties has no future as it was formed to protect the vested interests.

Talking to media persons here, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had set various goals for itself but it is failing terribly on all of them.

Talking about the Senate elections, Faisal Javed Khan said the only purpose of Prime Minister Khan's open ballot initiative was to bring transparency in the process.