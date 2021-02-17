Pakistan
ECP reserves verdict on nomination papers of Yousaf Raza
- The reserved judgment will be announced tomorrow.
17 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reserved its judgment regarding nomination papers of former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani.
The Returning Officer reserved its decision after listening to the arguments of the lawyers.
The reserved judgment will be announced tomorrow (Thursday).
Senate polls reference hearing: Vote cannot be secret forever, SC tells ECP
ECP reserves verdict on nomination papers of Yousaf Raza
PM launches plantation campaign in Islamabad, says govt committed to make Pakistan green
Taliban 'open letter' urges US to honour Doha agreement
IMF deal would attract foreign investment in Pakistan, says Shaikh
Pakistan voices opposition, says more permanent members will compound UNSC's inequality, disfunctionality
Saudi king, not de facto leader MBS, will get first Biden call: White House
New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO
Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell
UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones
US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights
Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Read more stories
Comments