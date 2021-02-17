Markets
Ugandan shilling unchanged; dollar demand flat
- At 0850 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,655/3,665, the same level as Monday's close. Markets were closed on Tuesday for a holiday.
17 Feb 2021
KAMPALA: The Ugandan shilling was unchanged on Wednesday on the back of thin dollar demand from importers and commercial banks, traders said.
At 0850 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,655/3,665, the same level as Monday's close. Markets were closed on Tuesday for a holiday.
PM launches plantation campaign in Islamabad, says govt committed to make Pakistan green
Ugandan shilling unchanged; dollar demand flat
Taliban 'open letter' urges US to honour Doha agreement
IMF deal would attract foreign investment in Pakistan, says Shaikh
Pakistan voices opposition, says more permanent members will compound UNSC's inequality, disfunctionality
Saudi king, not de facto leader MBS, will get first Biden call: White House
New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO
Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell
UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones
US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights
Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR
UN chief calls for all foreign forces to leave Libya
Read more stories
Comments