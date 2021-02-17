Technology
Italy fines Facebook 7mn euros over data protection
ROME: Italy's antitrust regulator announced Wednesday a new fine of 7.0 million euros ($8.45 million) against Facebook for misleading conduct on data protection.
According to the authority, known as AGCM, the US social media giant fails to properly inform users about how it collects and uses their data for commercial purposes.
AGCM had already fined Facebook 5.0 million euros in 2018, charging it with unfair trading practices, and ordered it to take corrective action.
Wednesday's second fine came because the US company ignored orders to alter its practices as requested, the Italian regulator said.
