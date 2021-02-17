Markets
Australia dollar 5% lower than otherwise in trade-weighted terms, says RBA's Kent
- Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Christopher Kent said the policy measures continue to place downward pressure on the Aussie dollar.
17 Feb 2021
SYDNEY: Australia's massive monetary policy stimulus contributed to the local dollar being as much as 5% lower than otherwise on a trade-weighted basis, a senior central bank official said on Wednesday.
The RBA's policy measures include slashing interest rates to a record low 0.1%, an unlimited government bond buying programme targetting three-year yields and a A$200 billion ($154.8 billion) quantitative easing programme targetting longer-term yields.
