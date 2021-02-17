ANL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
ASC 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.5%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
BYCO 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
DGKC 137.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.58%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
FCCL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.82%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.37%)
HASCOL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.81%)
HUBC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
JSCL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (7.49%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
MLCF 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
PPL 92.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.6%)
PRL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
PTC 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.77%)
TRG 127.65 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.19%)
UNITY 34.62 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.87%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.25%)
BR100 5,032 Decreased By ▼ -14.33 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,744 Decreased By ▼ -161.53 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,768 Decreased By ▼ -99.81 (-0.21%)
KSE30 19,561 Decreased By ▼ -58.71 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia dollar 5% lower than otherwise in trade-weighted terms, says RBA's Kent

  • Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Christopher Kent said the policy measures continue to place downward pressure on the Aussie dollar.
Reuters 17 Feb 2021

SYDNEY: Australia's massive monetary policy stimulus contributed to the local dollar being as much as 5% lower than otherwise on a trade-weighted basis, a senior central bank official said on Wednesday.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Christopher Kent said the policy measures continue to place downward pressure on the Aussie dollar.

The RBA's policy measures include slashing interest rates to a record low 0.1%, an unlimited government bond buying programme targetting three-year yields and a A$200 billion ($154.8 billion) quantitative easing programme targetting longer-term yields.

Australian Dollar Reserve Bank of Australia dollars Australia's massive monetary policy

Australia dollar 5% lower than otherwise in trade-weighted terms, says RBA's Kent

Taliban 'open letter' urges US to honour Doha agreement

IMF deal would attract foreign investment in Pakistan, says Shaikh

Pakistan voices opposition, says more permanent members will compound UNSC's inequality, disfunctionality

Saudi king, not de facto leader MBS, will get first Biden call: White House

New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO

Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell

UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones

US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights

Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

UN chief calls for all foreign forces to leave Libya

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters