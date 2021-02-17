Pakistan completes vaccination of more than 50 thousand health workers, more asked to register

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has urged all frontline health workers to register themselves for coronavirus vaccine administration.

In a statement on Wednesday, NCOC head and Planning Minister Asad Umar said frontline healthcare workers are the top priority and all efforts will be made for their safety and protection.

The NCOC said 52768 health workers have been vaccinated across Pakistan. The statement said that in Sindh 32860 frontline health workers have been vaccinated, 15494 in Punjab, 1639 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 252 in Balochistan.

Meanwhile, 1013 healthcare workers in Gilgit Baltistan, 651 in Azad Kashmir, 859 in Islamabad Capital Territory have been vaccinated since February 3, when Pakistan began its vaccination drive which aims to inoculate over one million healthcare workers with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.

This Monday, registration for coronavirus vaccination for those 65 years and above was opened. Vaccination of those who register in this category will start in March.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus last year, Pakistan has reported 565,989 cases and 12,436 deaths. 528,545 people have also recovered from the novel virus.